Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $315,713.59

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $315,713.59 and $147,328.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00805686 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00037948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00259761 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00149152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,163,455 coins and its circulating supply is 7,597,387 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

