Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 770 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 102,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,258,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

