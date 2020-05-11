Consensus Reaches Market Cap of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027462 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003179 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033518 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,965.11 or 1.00354196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068156 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

