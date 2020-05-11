ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX and UEX. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $20,692.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005222 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

