Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.05 billion 10.96 $534.73 million $1.81 44.17 Sify Technologies $326.31 million 0.12 $9.88 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Match Group and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Sify Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.25%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Match Group.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 26.84% 208.35% 22.32% Sify Technologies 3.08% 12.83% 4.39%

Summary

Match Group beats Sify Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.