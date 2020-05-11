Contrasting Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Leju (NASDAQ:LEJU)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91% Leju 1.43% 3.53% 1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Leju’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Leju $462.03 million 0.46 -$13.48 million N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leju beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

