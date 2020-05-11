Copperleaf Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 532,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 49,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,214,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 260,685 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404,864 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

