Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178,598 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 597,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,929,000 after buying an additional 42,051 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,564,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.