Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for about 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,188,000 after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

IQV traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 106,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,019. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

