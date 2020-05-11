Copperleaf Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 126,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. 4,341,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

