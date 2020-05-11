Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.42.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.77. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

