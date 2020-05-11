Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $467.81 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00027462 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $467.81 million and $192.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003179 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033518 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,965.11 or 1.00354196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068156 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

