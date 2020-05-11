COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.06 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. COTI has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $2.16 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,091,395 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI's official website is coti.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

