Couchain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market cap of $6,913.10 and $369.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.03703025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.