Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 2.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.18. 48,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

