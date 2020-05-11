Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Covesting has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $54,055.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.02051091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00171125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

