Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Crawford & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $247.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.46 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.77 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.92. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.