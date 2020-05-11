Creative Planning Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $192.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

