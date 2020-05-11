CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $70,378.06 and approximately $21,530.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

