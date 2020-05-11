Credit Suisse Group Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $41.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.80. 967,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,270. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

