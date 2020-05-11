Credit Suisse Group Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $70.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.49. 939,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 122,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

