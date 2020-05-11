Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) to Outperform

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Idorsia in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Idorsia has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

