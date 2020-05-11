Critical Survey: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) versus NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 12.97% 5.19% 0.56% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.52 $13.35 million $0.51 10.67 NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western New England Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

