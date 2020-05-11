Cronos Group’s (CRON) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 4,591,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,738. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

