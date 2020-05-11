Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.0661 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $7.31 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bithumb Global, Bittrex and BigONE. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03662485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,603,196,347 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GOPAX, Dcoin, Bittrex, KuCoin, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, IDEX, ABCC, OKEx, Huobi Global, Indodax, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, BiteBTC, HitBTC, CPDAX, BigONE, Bithumb Global, OceanEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

