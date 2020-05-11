Cryptocean Price Hits $0.42 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004867 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.81 million and $919,737.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.03708349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011530 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 17,584,682 coins and its circulating supply is 6,662,584 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

