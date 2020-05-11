CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned about 0.70% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.