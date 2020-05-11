Cube Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,747.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Cube has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $39,747.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, HitBTC, BitForex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Cube

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

