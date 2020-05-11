CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,679 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of CubeSmart worth $102,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.8% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 235,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 227,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

