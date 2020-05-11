CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of CVD Equipment worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.