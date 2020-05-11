CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Koinex, Tokenomy and IDCM. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1.61 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00481602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034520 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004908 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cobinhood, IDCM, Huobi, Zebpay, IDEX, BCEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Binance, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.