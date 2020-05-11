Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Cypress Energy Partners from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 13,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 145.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

