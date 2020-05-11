Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Cyren news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 4,624,277 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 127.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cyren by 8.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 453,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,512. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 73.31% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

