D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,116 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.49. 4,239,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

