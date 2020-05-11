D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 324,136 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $445,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

