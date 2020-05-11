D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 7,445 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $81.66. 3,918,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,151. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.