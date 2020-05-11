D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,196,000 after purchasing an additional 144,428 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,472,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

