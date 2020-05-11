D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,908 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.23. 2,081,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

