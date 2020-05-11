D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,952 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

