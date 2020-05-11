D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.93 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,857,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

