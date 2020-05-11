D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $14.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,403.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,208.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

