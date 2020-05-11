D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.85. 2,855,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

