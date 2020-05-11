D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in D. R. Horton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.82. 214,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,318. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

