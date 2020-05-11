DA Davidson Comments on Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

SWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 121,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 114,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

