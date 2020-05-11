DA Davidson Comments on Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after buying an additional 76,609 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $188,670,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

