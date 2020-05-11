DA Davidson Weighs in on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,855,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 765,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.