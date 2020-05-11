DA Davidson Weighs in on SB One Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SB One Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

SB One Bancorp stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

