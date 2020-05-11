DAD Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $851,736.00 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.03674339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00054334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

