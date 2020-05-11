Dai One Day Volume Hits $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.02048102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00169573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, AirSwap, YoBit, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

