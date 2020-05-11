Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 758.25 ($9.97).

DMGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

DMGT stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 676.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 779.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

